Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Kansas 7 highway. Police look for driver who left scene

Police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash after an injured man was found lying on the shoulder of a highway in Kansas City, Kansas, a police spokeswoman said.

At about 1:45 a.m. Friday, officers responded to investigate reports of a person on the shoulder near Kansas 7 highway and Hollingsworth Road, said Officer Jovanna Cheatum with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim among vehicle debris. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Cheatum said.

No suspect information was released.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s traffic division was investigating the crash and urged anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).