Man killed in hit-and-run collision in Sauget is identified by St. Clair County coroner

The identity of a pedestrian killed Friday night in a hit-and-run accident in Sauget has been released by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Isaac Smith, 45, has been identified as the victim, Dye said. No immediate address was available for Smith, Dye said.

The victim was walking shortly after 8 p.m. on Illinois 3 at Queeny Avenue when he was hit, and the driver of the vehicle did not stop, Sauget Police Chief James Jones said.

Dye said the victim was pronounced deceased from his injuries at the scene at 9:05 p.m.

Authorities do not have a description of the suspect’s vehicle.