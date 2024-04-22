Man killed girlfriend, drove around Miami-Dade with her body inside the car, cops say

A man killed his girlfriend and rode around town — with her dead body in the car — before driving to a South Miami-Dade police station and turning himself in, according to investigators.

After riding around for a while, Alexander Roque, 48, finally stopped at Florida City’s city hall, located at 404 W Palm Dr., where he surrendered at the nearby police department. Jail records indicate Roque was booked shortly after 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

He’s now facing a second-degree murder charge.

Miami-Dade police, which handles murder investigations in Florida City, said they couldn’t confirm how the woman died nor what led up to her death.

Roque is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, jail records show.

Anyone with information about the killing should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.