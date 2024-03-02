Man killed in front of a home in Fresno County. Deputies said family members heard shots

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide where a man was shot and killed Saturday morning.

Deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. to a call of shots fired on the 3100 block of S. Indianola Avenue in Sanger.

Deputies arrived and found a man who was lying in the front yard with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Deputies said family members heard gunshots in front of their home and were concerned that a family member had been hurt.

Spokesman Tony Botti said detectives are investigating the homicide and trying to determine who is responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111.