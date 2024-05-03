Man killed ‘friend’ in Winter Garden shooting

Winter Garden police are investigating an early morning shooting Friday that killed a man, and his friend is now in custody facing a murder charge.

Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a neighborhood on Azalea Way, where they found 32-year-old Carlos Perez shot on the ground, Lt. Mike Mason said in a press release. Savion Lambert, 21, was arrested at the scene after a brief standoff. No other injuries were reported.

Police say Lambert and Perez were friends, and that the shooting appeared to be the result of negligence. However, they cited “Lambert’s clear disregard for Perez’ life following the shooting,” followed by Lambert allegedly trying to conceal evidence. Lambert is expected to be booked into the Orange County Jail, charged with second-degree murder and destruction of evidence.

Court filings were not immediately available Friday.