Man killed in Fresno gym parking lot identified by coroner. Cops collecting video

The man killed in a suspected hit-and-run inside a parking lot near Manchester Mall was identified Monday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The collision between a car and the victim — who was identified Monday as Larry Charles Mitchell, 58, of Fresno — happened about 10:30 a.m. Friday outside of Planet Fitness on Blackstone and Dakota avenues, according to police.

Officers arrived to find the man down inside the parking lot, police said. He died a short time later at an area hospital.

Police previously said there was an interaction between Mitchell and a woman in a red car. She left the scene after striking Mitchell and drove south on Blackstone, according to police.

Detectives were working to determine if the collision was intentional, and did not provide any new details about the investigation or person at-large on Monday, according to Lt. Bill Dooley.

Officers interviewed multiple witnesses and talked to several businesses for surveillance video, he said.

Anyone with information was asked by police to call 559-621-7000.

Evidence markers shown after a man was ran over by a vehicle by the Planet Fitness in Fresno, California on Friday, May 17, 2024.