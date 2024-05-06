Man killed in fatal shooting, marking Waterbury’s fourth homicide of year

A man was killed following a shooting in Waterbury on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area outside of 192 Wood St. shortly before 10 a.m. on the report of a shooting and found a gunshot victim, according to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police Department.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, Bessette said in a statement.

“This incident is believed to be isolated and there is no threat or danger to the public,” Bessette said.

The killing marks the fourth homicide in Waterbury this year, according to Bessette.

Detectives with the police department’s major crimes division are investigating.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.