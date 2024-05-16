Man killed after falling into trash compactor at Dallas UPS facility, authorities say

A vendor died Thursday after he fell into a trash compactor at a UPS Customer Center, Dallas Fire Rescue said in a news release.

At around 10:55 a.m. Thursday, fire rescue crews were dispatched to the UPS facility at 10155 Monroe Drive in northwest Dallas on a 911 call reporting that someone had fallen into the compactor.

The Urban Search and Rescue Team helped extricate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

UPS officials told Star-Telegram media partner, WFAA-TV, that the man was a vendor for UPS and that the company was working with authorities to investigate the incident.