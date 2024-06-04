Man killed in El Paso motorcycle freeway crash on I-10 near Spaghetti Bowl

A speeding motorcyclist weaving in-and-out of traffic was killed in a weekend crash on Interstate 10 near the Spaghetti Bowl, El Paso police officials said.

Ramon Espinoza Torres, 43, of Anthony, Texas, died in the crash, which occurred minutes before midnight on Friday, May 31, on the westbound lanes of I-10 near the Copia exit, according to a police news release issued on Tuesday, June 4.

An investigation by the Special Traffic Investigations Unit found that Espinoza was riding a 2012 Yamaha YZF-R6 sports motorcycle at a high speed while weaving in-and-out of freeway traffic, officials said.

When traffic slowed down, Espinoza lost control of the bike while making an "evasive maneuver" in an attempt to avoid crashing into the rear of a semitruck, police stated.

Espinoza "Torres went down with the bike, causing him and the motorcycle to slide across the Interstate" before he and the motorcycle slammed into a guardrail, police stated. Espinoza died at the scene.

After hitting the guardrail, the motorcycle slid back into a lane of traffic, where it was then hit by Chevrolet Malibu driven by Emerald Mae Perez, 55, of Canutillo, who was unable to stop in time, police said. Perez and her passenger, Elsa Alaniz, 38, of Northeast El Paso, were not injured.

The fatal motorcycle crash is the 29th traffic-related death in El Paso this year compared with 30 at this time last year, according to Police Department statistics.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Man killed in El Paso motorcycle crash on I-10 freeway