Man killed in early morning Clearwater shooting

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police responded to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

According to a release, first responders were called to the scene at South Starcrest Drive at about 4 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim died after being taken to a hospital, police said. His identity has not been released.

At this time, no arrests have been announced. Investigators said the other people involved remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

