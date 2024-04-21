Man killed in domestic-related shooting in Holiday: PCSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One man has died following a domestic-related shooting in Holiday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, deputies responded to the area of U.S. 19 and Sunray Drive.

Officials said a man was killed after what appeared to be “an isolated altercation between two parties.”

Deputies said there was no public threat. No further details were provided.

This is an ongoing investigation.

