Man killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard, troopers say

A man was killed in a crash on Gandy Boulevard Monday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred at 9:49 a.m. and involved a Ford F150 and a Ford Mustang.

The driver of the pickup, a 43-year-old St. Petersburg man, was going east on Gandy when he turned left in front of the westbound Mustang, which was driven by an 18-year-old Brandon man, troopers said.

A passenger in the pickup, a 58-year-old St. Petersburg man, was killed. He was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers reported.

Neither driver was injured, according to the highway patrol.

No other details, including the names of the people involved, were released.