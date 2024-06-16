Man killed in crash after fleeing DUI checkpoint in Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WKRN) — A man has died after he reportedly crashed his vehicle Saturday night while attempting to flee from authorities at a DUI checkpoint in Oak Grove.

According to News 2’s partners at WKDZ Radio, the crash happened on Kentucky 115 near the I-24 intersection on Saturday, June 15.

Kentucky State Police reportedly told the radio station that they were conducting a DUI checkpoint when a vehicle drove off at a high rate of speed, ran off the road, and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, officials told News 2’s partners at WKDZ Radio and Dash10 Media.

No additional information was immediately released about the deadly incident. News 2 has reached out to Kentucky State Police to learn more.

