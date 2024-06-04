Man killed in crash on I-93 in New Hampshire, state police say

A man was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning, state police said.

The man was not immediately identified.

At 9:54 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a rollover crash on I-93 northbound between Exits 2 and 3 in Windham.

When troopers arrived, they found an adult man dead at the scene, state police said.

The fatal crash snarled traffic in the area of Windham. Northbound traffic has been limited to the breakdown lane.

“Drivers should expect potential delays and avoid the area if possible,” state police said.

Anyone with information about the crash that may assist investigators should call State Police dispatch at 603-223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

