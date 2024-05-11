Man killed in collision involving an allegedly intoxicated driver has been identified

A Lexington man died in a crash involving another driver who was allegedly under the influence Friday night.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died as Billy Joe Williamson Jr., 54.

Williamson was a driver in a two-car collision on Winchester Road at Bahama Road Friday night. He was pronounced dead as a result of blunt force injuries at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital at 1:26 a.m. Saturday, according to the coroner’s office.

Lt. Dillan Taylor of the Lexington Police Department said police were called to the 3400 block of Winchester Road at 11 p.m. Friday and arrested one person, charging them with driving under the influence.

Williamson was an employee of WLEX who had worked for the station for more than 20 years.

“He will be dearly missed by the LEX 18 family,” the television station’s report stated.