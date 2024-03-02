Man who killed a Coeur d'Alene Tribe member sentenced to 11 years in prison

Mar. 1—A man who shot and killed a Coeur d'Alene Tribe member outside a North Division Street coffee stand was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Thursday.

Jose M. Matthews , 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Darnell W. Pluff.

On July 14, officers responded to a call for a shooting when they found Pluff slumped against the back side of the coffee stand with a gunshot wound to his head, police said in the affidavit.

According to court records, surveillance video showed three people standing around Pluff, who was sitting on the ground. One of the people then stepped toward Pluff, who then slumped over to his left, before running away.

A second person can be seen on the video picking up something next to the victim and running behind the shooter. The third person walked away to the south.

An autopsy revealed Pluff died from a gunshot wound to the right side of his head, according to documents.

Witnesses at the scene said the shooting appeared to be unprovoked.

Editor's note: This article was changed on March 1, 2024 to correct the last name of Jose M. Matthews.