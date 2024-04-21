Man killed in Cleveland; homicide detectives investigating

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 42-year-old man was killed on the east side of Cleveland Friday night, police confirmed.

Cleveland police were called to the 4300 block of Friendly Court just north of Quincy Avenue following a shooting, where they found a man dead.

‘Devastated’: Family of 3 narrowly escapes arson in Cleveland, 2 pets dead

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Piankhi Bruce from North Ridgeville. It was not confirmed how he died.

Those who may have information are asked to call Cleveland police directly at 216-623-5464

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.