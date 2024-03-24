Man killed in Clatsop County rollover crash: officials

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is dead after a rollover crash on a highway in Clatsop County Friday night, authorities say.

At 11:15 p.m., Oregon State Police officers responded to a report of the single-vehicle crash on Highway-202, near milepost 3.5.

They found a BMW upside down in a shallow body of water near the road. The driver, identified by police as 22-year-old Alexander Luna, was dead at the scene, authorities say.

Highway traffic was impacted for over 6 hours during the on-scene investigation, officials say.

Authorities say they have not yet determined the cause of the crash, but note speeding was a likely factor.

OSP was assisted by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, Seaside Fire, Cannon Beach Fire, Olney-Walluski Fire and ODOT.

