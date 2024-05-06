Man killed in Chesapeake shooting

A man was shot and killed at a business in Chesapeake Sunday night.

Police responded to the 5100 block of West Military Highway following a report of a shooting at about 6:26 p.m. The man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The alleged shooter fled the scene in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival, according to a news release. Police did not identify the business where the shooting occurred, but there is a gas station on the same block.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by going to www.p3tips.com.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com