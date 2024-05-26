CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A 70-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Cheboygan County early Saturday morning.

According to the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department, the Alverno Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on M-33 near South River Road for a structure fire at 2:09 a.m. on May 25. Officers from the sheriff's department arrived at 2:13 a.m., and noted the structure was fully engulfed.

The owner of the home, a 70-year-old man, was found deceased inside. He was the only person in the home at the time of the fire. His name is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for this week. The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department is working on the investigation with the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division.

The Alverno Fire Department was assisted by the Inverness Fire Department, Cheboygan City Fire Department and Cheboygan Life Support Systems.

— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Man killed in Cheboygan County fire on Saturday