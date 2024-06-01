Man killed after being thrown from motorbike on Tulane Avenue

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was killed after being thrown from his motorbike on Tulane Avenue on Saturday, June 1.

The New Orleans Police Department reported the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Tulane and S. Claiborne avenues.

The man was heading southbound on Tulane when he hit the median and then a traffic sign. He was thrown from the bike and landed in the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

