Man killed after being pushed into path of oncoming train
A 45-year-old man is in custody after a man was shoved onto train tracks and killed in Manhattan.
If the Giants do select a QB, how soon will they expect him to compete? And what will that mean for Daniel Jones?
With gas prices consistently climbing, see which cards can help you save the most at the pump.
Mark Byington led the Dukes to a 32-4 record this season and their first NCAA tournament win since 1983.
Kyle Smith is fresh off leading Washington State to its first NCAA tournament since 2008 this spring.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
A federal judge sided against Elon Musk today, dismissing a lawsuit brought by Musk and X that targeted a nonprofit that researches online hate. X sued the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) last year, accusing the group of spreading misleading claims after it published a series of unflattering reports about hate and extremism on the platform. In the lawsuit, X claimed that it lost "tens of millions of dollars" as a direct result of the CCDH's research.
Sprinkle led Utah State to the NCAA tournament in his only season as head coach. The Aggies won their first-round game before losing to Purdue on Sunday.
T-Mobile’s annual deal for baseball fans is back. From Tuesday through Sunday, the carrier’s customers can claim a free yearlong subscription to MLB.TV for live and on-demand streaming access to the entire Major League Baseball season.
The Mustang Unleashed tour welcomes 2024 Mustang owners to 12 stops around the country for drift demos, hot laps, and tuning sessions.
After extending production to satisfy sudden demand, the last Audi R8, a V10 coupe, leaves the production line in Bollinger Hofe dressed in Vegas Yellow.
The actress has been spotted wearing a variety of the comfortable and breathable Asics for years.
This is the lowest price ever for the Gold Bond favorite — and it's earned over 20,000 flawless reviews on Amazon.
The Broncos are feeling frisky with that No. 12 pick.
Time to tend to your outdoor greenery ... while saying a ton of green.
A lot is at stake for Boeing as it navigates the fallout from the Alaska Airlines door plug incident, 737 Max issues, and mounting regulatory hurdles.
An expert shares advice for sharing a cancer diagnosis with children.
Houston held on in an overtime thriller on Sunday night to beat Texas A&M, and both UConn and San Diego State flew to blowout wins.
Google is ending third-party cookies in Chrome. Here’s what that means for publishers trying to stay afloat in a brutal market.
GKIDS and Fathom Events have announced the lineup for Studio Ghibli Fest 2024. This year’s run includes 14 films, starting with Spirited Away on April 27 and ending in December with My Neighbor Totoro.
You don't have to go to a pricey jeweler to get your rings resized, thanks to this Amazon find.