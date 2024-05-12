Man killed after being pinned under car in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was killed after being pinned under a car in west Wichita on Saturday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department, officers responded at 8:10 p.m. to the report of a person pinned underneath a vehicle in the 500 block of N. Tracy St.

Upon arrival by EMS at 10 p.m., the 64-year-old man was pronounced deceased.

Wichita Police Department Sergeant Jerry Manuel says police believe he was working on his car when it fatally pinned him. It is unknown how long he was there.

“It just seems to be an unfortunate accident,” said Manuel.

An investigation is ongoing.

