Man killed in Armstrong County crash

A man was killed in a crash in Armstrong County on Monday evening.

Brian Ochs, 60, died when the car he was driving lost control by Bluff Avenue in Parker City, according to the county coroner’s office.

Ochs’ car hit the guide rails several times before crossing the center line and hitting an SUV head-on. The coroner’s office said he was not wearing a seatbelt and was believed to be traveling at a “high rate of speed.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

