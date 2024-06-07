Man killed in Arlington shooting was heard arguing with someone outside apartment: police

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed after he was heard arguing with someone at an Arlington apartment complex Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to the apartments in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive about 10 p.m. after residents reported hearing gunshots outside a building, according to a police news release.

Officers found the man lying unresponsive on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Residents told investigators they heard the victim arguing with someone moments before they heard shots being fired.

No arrests have been made, and police have not identified any suspects.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim after his next-of-kin have been notified.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ H-E-B announces opening date for Mansfield grocery store

→ Here’s how many illegal voters Tarrant election integrity unit has investigated

→ ‘Patch Cafe’ from TV’s ‘Landman’ will open as real restaurant

[Get our breaking news alerts.]

Police asked anyone with information about the homicide to call Detective Evans at (817) 459-5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.