Man killed, another wounded in shooting outside downtown Los Angeles bar

An investigation is underway Thursday after two men were shot outside a bar in downtown Los Angeles overnight.

The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday outside the business located at 410 Boyd Street, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Boyle confirmed to KTLA.

The address is associated with The Escondite, which offers food, live music and drinks, according to its website.

Police respond to a fatal shooting in downtown Los Angeles on May 8, 2024. (KTLA)

Investigators believe the two victims were outside the location when they were involved in an altercation with two other men.

One of those suspects then pulled out a handgun and shot at the two victims, Boyle said.

One victim, described as a 47-year-old Hispanic man, was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

The second victim, a Hispanic man of unknown age, was listed at a hospital in stable condition, Boyle said.

There was no further description of the suspects or any possible vehicle connected to the shooting.

