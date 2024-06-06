Man killed, another injured in head-on Aiken County crash

A Williston man is dead after a head-on crash Wednesday in Aiken County.

Brian Corley, 46, of Williston was pronounced dead at Wellstar MCG, according to a news release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

The wreck happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Charleston Highway near Clippership Loop, according to the release.

The driver of a 2013 Ford Escape was traveling west on Charleston Highway when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet Malibu head-on, according to the release.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Corley, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the release. The driver of the Ford was also taken to the hospital for injuries.

Corley will be autopsied in Newberry, according to the release. The coroner's office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: One dead, another injured in Aiken County crash