Man killed, another hospitalized after West Valley shooting Friday

One man was killed and another was hospitalized after a West Valley shooting Friday morning, according to Phoenix police.

Officials said police responded to a shooting in the area of 51st and Southern avenues at about 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they found one man with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to a second call just north of the shooting that indicated a vehicle had struck a residence. Upon arrival, officers found 47-year-old James Baines II with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said that these two cases were deemed related, with preliminary information indicating the man who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and Baines II were involved in a shootout near 51st and Southern avenues. It was reported that Baines II fled the area in his car before dying.

The man who was injured provided a self-defense claim and was released from custody after being interviewed, according to police.

The investigation is still active, police said. Once completed, the case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for a decision on charges. Any additional details for the case are part of an ongoing investigation, according to police.

