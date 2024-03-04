Man killed after alleged argument over woman in Jackson, suspect arrested

A suspect is in police custody after a fatal shooting occurred Monday afternoon stemming from what police said they believe was an argument over a woman.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said officers responded to reports of a man who succumbed to a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Barrett Avenue. The victim was later identified as 22-year-old Sirus Catchings.

Wade also identified Joshua Taylor, 22, as a suspect in connection to the case. Wade said following the shooting, Taylor barricaded himself inside a nearby home not far from the scene.

Wade said JPD's SWAT team was activated. However, "luckily and fortunately," Taylor exited the home before the SWAT team arrived on scene and officers arrested Taylor.

"There was a conflict between two individuals that knew each other. One individual decided to introduce a gun into the conflict and cost the other person his life," Wade said.

This is a file photo of Jackon police at a crime scene.

JPD January murders: Jackson sees 12 homicides in the month of January 2024. Who are the victims?

Wade said he does not know the specifics of the men's history but believes the dispute was over a woman.

Wade said two additional individuals were also taken into custody due to being in the house that Taylor barricaded himself in. JPD is working to determine if they are involved in this incident.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Man killed in Jackson MS after suspected argument over a woman