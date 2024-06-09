Man killed in 7-Eleven parking lot in Arden Arcade in possible drive-by shooting

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation following a fatal shooting Sunday morning at a 7-Eleven in Arden Arcade.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Fulton Avenue at Hurley Way, according to deputies, who responded to reports of gunfire at the convenience store’s parking lot. Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from one gunshot wound. It was unclear if there were any additional victims in the parking lot, which is several yards west of a 24-Hour Fitness.

Deputies did not provide details about how the shooting occurred but dispatch audio reviewed by The Sacramento Bee said a 38-year-old man was struck in the chest in what witnesses told dispatchers was a drive-by shooting.

The man was transported by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel but was pronounced dead at UC Davis Medical Center.

The area around the 7-Eleven was cordoned off for several hours with crime scene tape as detectives worked to gather more information. Surveillance footage from the store and nearby businesses was being reviewed for potential clues.

Deputies did not share any suspect information or a motive for the slaying.

The man’s identity has not yet been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this shooting to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 916-874-8477 or visiting sacsheriff.com.