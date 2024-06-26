Man who killed 5 in North Las Vegas mass shooting recently completed domestic violence class

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — The man who shot and killed five people and injured a teenager in a series of shootings Monday night completed domestic violence counseling earlier this month, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Eric Adams, 47, shot his six victims in two apartments at the Craig Ranch Villas shortly after 10 p.m. on Casa Norte Drive near Craig Ranch Park and Commerce Street, police said. On Tuesday, Adams died by suicide as police closed in on him.

Court records show Adams has a history of domestic violence convictions, including one 2023 case where a judge ordered him to attend classes for a year, pay a fine and complete community service. As of Wednesday, a day after this death, Adams owed $301 in the case.

In February, North Las Vegas police issued a warrant for Adams’ arrest on domestic violence charges, including domestic battery by strangulation, records said. The case was later dismissed before a preliminary hearing in April.

In 2007, Las Vegas Metro police arrested Adams for robbing and beating a woman, records said. Adams demanded the woman’s coat and stole her cash. A judge later sentenced Adams to prison for 16-48 months.

As a convicted felon, Adams was prohibited from owning a firearm.

On Monday night, officers discovered two women, one in her 40s and one in her 50s, dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a second-floor apartment. A third shooting victim, a 13-year-old girl, was also found in the apartment and transported to the hospital. Police said she is in critical condition.

During the investigation, police discovered three more shooting victims in a separate unit directly below the first apartment where the three women were found. Police said there were two women in their mid-20s and a man in his early 20s dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Tuesday morning, police said Adams was believed to be armed and “extremely dangerous.” They advised anyone who saw him to not approach. Metro police said they received information that Adams was at a business on the 1500 block of Lake Mead Boulevard.

North Las Vegas police said when officers responded to the area, they found Adams armed with a firearm before he jumped into the backyard of a residence on Dwayne Stedman Avenue near MLK Boulevard and Balzar Avenue. Officers gave verbal commands for Adams to drop his weapon, but he ignored the commands and died by suicide, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the names of those killed at the apartment complex.

Anyone with information about the murders was urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

For a list of local and state resources for domestic violence and abuse victims, visit this link.

