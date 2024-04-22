Man Who Killed 30 Horses, a Cat and Injured a Person in Race Track Arson Learns Fate

Boyd Fenton entered a barn at Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols, N.Y., and intentionally started a fire

An arsonist who killed 30 horses in a November 2023 barn fire has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

Boyd Fenton pleaded guilty in January to arson, as well as assault and 30 counts of interference with injury to domestic animals, according to reports from WBNG, WENY and WETM.

New York State Police previously said Fenton entered a barn at Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols and intentionally started a fire, which ended up killing 30 horses and injuring a person who attempted to save the horses.

The individual injured in the fire suffered second-degree burns, state police said.

Fenton was indicted on 105 different charges related to the fire, which also killed a cat, WBNG reported.

On April 19, a judge sentenced Fenton to five to 15 years in prison for his role in the fire, the outlets reported.

“I don’t even know how he can fathom what it is that he has done to us,” Mindy Repko, owner of five of the horses, said, according to WENY.

Jeff Gural, Chairman of American Racing & Entertainment, said a statement after the fire that it "was a loss no one could have imagined or expected."

