A man killed in a vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in northern Shasta County has been identified as as being from Saucillo, Mexico, according to the Shasta County Coroner's Office.

Juan Diego Garcia-Mendez, 37, of Saucillo, Chihuahua, Mexico was killed last Friday when the van he was a passenger in went off I-5 and crashed into some trees just south of the Crag View Drive exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. The van Garcia-Mendez was riding in went off the right side of the road for unknown reasons, the CHP said. The driver of the vehicle, Jose Sanchez Del Valle, 41, of Tijuana, Mexico, left the scene of the crash after the car collided with the trees, the CHP said.

Del Valle was located by officers about 3 hours after the crash, the CHP said. There were 17 people in the van, with varying degrees of injuries, ranging from minor to fatal, the CHP said. Only Garcia-Mendez and Del Valle were named by the CHP.

No one in the van was wearing seatbelts when it went off the road, the CHP said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Man killed, 17 people injured in crash on I-5 in Shasta County