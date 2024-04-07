Man kidnaps, sexually assaults and robs woman working out with friends, Texas cops say

A Texas man is accused of kidnapping a woman at a park, then robbing and sexually assaulting her at gunpoint, according to police and news outlets.

The woman was working out with a group of friends at Clark Park, on Houston’s north side, when they were approached by an armed man who police say ordered them to empty their pockets, KPRC reported.

Court records show the assault happened on March 26.

He then forced one of the group, a woman, to leave with him, officials told KHOU. He forced her to drive to an ATM and made the woman take out money, then went to another park in the city where he forced her to get naked and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, investigators said.

The woman’s friends tracked the location of one of their phones stolen by the man, helping lead police to him and the victim, KHOU reported.

Authorities say the man was caught in the act, as “responding officers observed the defendant sexually assaulting complainant,” KHOU reported.

He was later identified as 42-year-old Josue Carranza, court records show.

Carranza was arrested and is facing numerous charges including aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Carranza was previously convicted of aggravated assault in 2007, records show, and in 2021 he was convicted of evading in a motor vehicle.

McClatchy News reached out to an attorney listed for Carranza but did not immediately receive a response.

