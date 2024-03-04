Man kicked in the back onto subway tracks at Penn Station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was kicked onto subway tracks at Penn Station after he didn’t answer a question asked by the suspect on Sunday, according to sources.

The incident happened on the A, C and E lines around 4:52 p.m., police said. The 64-year-old man was kicked in the back and fell onto the subway tracks, and had pain in his right knee and back, according to authorities.

He was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital by EMS, police said.

The suspect allegedly asked the victim a question, and the victim didn’t understand what he was asking, sources told PIX11 News. That’s when he was kicked onto the tracks, according to sources.

Sources describe the suspect as a man in his 30s with a beard.

The attack follows a string of violent crimes on New York City subways. Subway crime is on the rise, according to data from the NYPD.

