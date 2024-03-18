Man kept counting the zeros on winning Michigan lottery ticket. ‘I almost cried’

A Michigan man was nearly brought to tears when he saw his lottery winnings.

“I had to count the zeros multiple times to make sure I was reading it right,” he told Michigan lottery officials in a March 18 news release.

The 59-year-old daily lottery player from Chippewa County scratched off a $500,000 prize, lottery officials said.

He buys lottery tickets every day, usually on his way to work, according to officials. When he walked into his usual gas station, he hoped the new clerk would sell him a “big winner.”

“I was so happy I almost cried!” he said.

He plans to “retire, fix up his home and invest” with his winnings, according to lottery officials.

“Winning hasn’t fully sunk in yet, but it’s such a relief,” he told officials. “It’s going to allow me to take care of some things that have been on my list and live comfortably.”

Chippewa County is about a 330-mile drive south to Detroit.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

