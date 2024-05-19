Man jumps out of Jeep, runs into attic to avoid Georgia deputies serving warrant

A Bremen man went to great lengths to avoid being arrested by deputies serving a warrant.

On Thursday, Haralson County deputies tried to serve a warrant at a home on Reid Circle in Bremen.

Authorities said the suspect, Joshua Michael Duncan, 47, of Bremen, was not home. When deputies began to leave, Duncan pulled into his driveway.

The sheriff’s office said, Duncan jumped out of his Jeep and took off into his house ignoring the deputy’s commands.

According to Haralson authorities, Duncan grabbed a knife and ran up into the attic of the home.

Officials said after giving Duncan commands for several minutes, he came out of the attic and was arrested for his probation violation warrant.

Due to Duncan’s Fourth Amendment waiver, deputies searched his home and found five guns and methamphetamine.

He’s now charged with possession of methamphetamine, obstruction, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

