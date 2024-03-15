Man jumps into frigid harbor to save dog — then they both need rescue in New York

A man jumped into frigid waters after his dog fell off a pier into a New York harbor, but things quickly went sideways when the man started struggling, too, officials say.

Bystanders called 911 when the man jumped into Wright’s Landing Marina on Lake Ontario from the Cahill Pier at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 — and what they did next ended up saving his life, the Oswego Fire Department said on Facebook.





A bystander lowered a piece of clothing for the man to grab onto until rescuers showed up, officials said. Within minutes, the man was already struggling to hang onto the piece of clothing and keep his head above water about 170 yards from shore.

Firefighters got into the water at 7:45 p.m. and stabilized both him and his dog, officials said. Then they moved them onto a U.S. Coast Guard boat.

Wright’s Landing Marina is a 40-mile drive north from Syracuse.

The man was then taken to a local hospital and the dog was taken to a local emergency vet clinic, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release.





The man and his dog had been treading water for half an hour before the rescue, officials said. Neither one was wearing a life jacket, the Coast Guard said.

A dramatic photo shows the man treading water in the dark between the pier and the coast guard’s boat. Photos also show the pup — named Taylor — wrapped in a towel at the station.

“It’s such a rewarding experience being able to help people and their best friends,” responding boat crew member Molly Anstine said in the release.

Oswego Fire Chief Paul Conzone commended the bystanders’ quick thinking in the Facebook post.

“Quick actions saved a life tonight,” he said. “The civilians called 911 immediately and were able to reach the person by extending an article of clothing, allowing him to keep his head above water until our crews effected the rescue. With the water temperature just 42 degrees, people in the water have only a few minutes before they lose motor function. Great teamwork by everyone involved to make the difference tonight.”

