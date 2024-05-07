Man jumps into Big Walnut Creek after early morning high-speed chase through Columbus

A high-speed chase through Columbus ended in a water rescue after a man accused of stealing a vehicle jumped off a bridge into Big Walnut Creek, police said.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to pull over a Jeep Compass that had been reported stolen at 3:50 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue and Innis Road on Columbus’ Northeast Side, but the driver fled, officials said.

A close-up photo of police lights by night

The driver then led sheriff’s deputies and Columbus police officers on a roughly 15-mile chase through Columbus, ending at Gerling Boulevard and South Hamilton Road on the Southeast Side. The suspect then jumped into the water, police said.

Columbus Division of Fire's water rescue team was called to the scene to help locate the man, who was taken into custody after surfacing from the creek. His name has not been released.

bagallion@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: High-speed chase through Columbus ends with man in Big Walnut Creek