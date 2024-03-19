Man’s January shooting death believed to be related to home invasion robbery, Jacksonville police sa

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance images of two of four suspects in what they say was a home invasion robbery that led to a man being shot to death in January.

Police responded on January 6 to a man shot at a home in the 8000 block of Ivymill Court.

The victim, who police identified as 45-year-old Gary Mills, was taken to a local hospital and later died, JSO said.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units began investigating and found at least four suspects were involved.

Investigators found two of the four suspects were captured on video, as well as a photo of a car that’s believed to be involved in the crime.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or provide information via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, citizens may call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

