Man jailed for trying to smuggle drugs into country

A man has been jailed for seven years after trying to smuggle £9,000 worth of heroin into the country.

Syed Hussain, 38, of Greenhill Main Road, Sheffield, was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on 19 April.

He had tried to import the Class A drugs from Pakistan.

PC Gareth Webb said the drugs had been intercepted before they "could cause harm to the lives of others".

'Dangerous substances'

He said: “Despite overwhelming forensic evidence, Hussain denied any involvement in the illegal importation of this large quantity of heroin.

“As a team of investigators and detectives we are pleased that Hussain is now safely behind bars for many years and that this quantity of dangerous substances was intercepted before it could cause harm to the lives of others.

“We will continue to clamp down on those who seek to supply drugs in South Yorkshire and we will bring offenders before the courts to secure justice.”

The court heard that packages containing heroin had been bound for three addresses in Sheffield.

The packages were detected and intercepted at the Post Seizure Unit in Berkshire in February 2019.

Hussain was then forensically linked to the envelopes and packaging used to the import the drugs from Pakistan.

He was arrested by officers in December 2020, but had denied all charges against him throughout the investigation.

On 19 April, he was found guilty of concealing a Class A drug with intent to evade prohibition on importing following a four-day trial.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

Related links