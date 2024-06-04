Man jailed for stealing friend’s car

TUPELO – Not returning a borrowed car last year has landed a Tupelo man in jail.

Tupelo police served a capias warrant Sunday around noon on Adrian Zane Bell, 50, of Forrest Street, Tupelo, charging him with the felony taking of an automobile.

According to the indictment, the victim/car owner allowed Bell to borrow their car in 2023 with the understanding that the car would be returned the same day. It was not. After contacting law enforcement, the car was eventually recovered 23 days later.

Bell is being held in the Lee County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond set by the grand jury.