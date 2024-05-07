Man jailed in Mexico charged with first-degree murder in Renton salon owner’s death

A man suspected of killing Renton salon owner Reyna Hernandez was charged with first-degree murder on Monday.

Hernandez disappeared on Feb. 26 and was reported missing two days later after she failed to return to her South Renton home after leaving to run errands.

On March 8, Renton Police detectives learned her body was found in Mexico.

The suspect, 61-year-old Louie Hernandez, remains in jail in Mexico after being arrested on drugs and possession of ammunition charges.

Authorities are working to bring him to King County to face charges.

Prosecutors have asked for a $5 million bail.