Man jailed for life for stabbing five-year-old stepdaughter to death after she asked for food

Luna Younger, who was murdered in November 2016

A man has been jailed for life after he murdered his five-year-old stepdaughter when she asked for food.

Thomas McClellan stabbed Luna Younger multiple times in the chest after she woke him from a nap and said she was hungry, US media reported.

He had tried to make her leave the room but she sat on the floor, the Lansing State Journal reported.

McClellan, 25, of Holt, Michigan, told a detective: "It tipped me over the edge."

He wrapped the girl's body in blankets, doused it with vodka and set it alight, according to the NY Post said.

McClellan had married Luna's mother, Victoria King, a few months earlier, and the pair had argued on the day of the killing in November last year.

Ms King was at work when the murder took place.

McClellan was jailed for life without the possibility of parole on Wednesday.

Paula McKay, speaking on behalf of Luna's family, told the Journal: "There exists a sadness like none we have ever known. A sadness at the loss of so many hopes and dreams."