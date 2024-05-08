Man jailed after alleged violence toward police, others

May 7—A Monongalia County man is in custody after he allegedly threatened and fought with law enforcement officers while being arrested for a domestic violence incident on Collins Ferry Road.

West Virginia State Trooper H.D. Casteel responded to a domestic violence call at Timberline Apartments on Sunday afternoon and upon arrival, located the alleged offender, identified as Stephen N. Riddell, 34, of Pursglove, and detained him.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Casteel, she then spoke with the victim who stated, "he took a lighter and told me he was going to catch me on fire. He started coming after me. He threw my chair."

The victim also told the trooper that she has to lock her door at night because she doesn't "know what he is going to do me, and my knife went missing."

Casteel said Riddell refused to be fingerprinted and was very combative. At one point, he head-butted the trooper and refused to get out of her cruiser upon arrival at the Monongalia Sheriff Holding Facility, she said.

According to Casteel's report, while Riddell was being escorted away by Monongalia County deputies and transport officers he stated, "F—around and find out, I am going to murder you."

Once he was brought into the holding facility, Riddell continued to be combative, according to a second criminal complaint filed by Deputy Bradley Broker.

Broker reported that Riddell attempted to bite one of the officers at the transport facility and made threats toward Trooper Casteel before being transported to North Central Regional Jail.

Riddell is charged with domestic assault, battery on a government representative, obstructing an officer, and refusing fingerprints by Casteel.

Once at the sheriff's office, Broker added assault of a government representative and additional obstruction and battery on a government representative charges for the events that occurred at the holding facility.

This is not the first time Riddell has been charged for domestic violence. On Feb. 13, he was sentenced to 60 days in jail for a domestic assault conviction from March 2023.

He is currently in custody at North Central Regional Jail.

TWEET @DominionPostWV