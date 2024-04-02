Man in jail after vehicle break-ins

Apr. 2—A 29-year-old male charged with five counts of grand theft for vehicle break-ins that occurred this past fall made his first court appearance Monday in Latah County Magistrate Court.

Sean Kiblen was still in Latah County Jail with a $50,000 bond as of Monday afternoon.

Kiblen is being charged in connection to a string of vehicle prowls that occurred in Pullman and Moscow in late November and early December with the alleged help of Matthew Neeley.

Among the stolen items were computers, a checkbook, clothes and shoes, according to court documents.

While investigating these crimes, police responded to a burglary in process Dec. 8 on Harrison Street in Moscow. Kiblen was allegedly at the scene and fled from police.

Police searched Kiblen's girlfriend's residence and allegedly found stolen items, as well as a window breaker and bolt cutters.

Police later arrested Neeley in December in connection to the same reports of vehicle break-ins. Kiblen was arrested in March on a warrant in Kootenai County and extradited to Latah County.