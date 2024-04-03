Man in jail, guns, marijuana confiscated after overnight Garland County car chase

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – A man is in the Garland County Detention Center and facing multiple felony charges after an overnight car chase by deputies.

Investigators said 30-year-old Mark Allen Hill of Bonnerdale attempted to outrun a deputy after he tried to make a traffic stop just after midnight on April 3. Officials said the deputy attempted to stop Hill after tracking him at 72 mph in a 40 mph zone on Albert Pike.

Officials said Hill fled toward Hot Springs on Albert Pike and then turned onto the Highway 270 bypass. They added that while on the bypass Hill turned off his lights to avoid the pursuing deputy but was unsuccessful.

Investigators said that Hill ultimately stopped on the side of the bypass and was arrested without incident.

Deputies reported that when they searched Hill they found he was carrying a pistol, which the Hot Springs Police Department later confirmed was stolen. Deputies said they also found two additional pistols and an AR-15-style rifle in the car, along with packages of what is suspected to be marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $600 in cash.

Investigators said Hill is facing charges of felony speeding, felony drug possession with the intent of reselling, felony possession of drug and a firearm simultaneously, driving on a suspended license and careless and prohibited driving.

Records show Hill has a May 17 court date.

