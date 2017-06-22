Man invents tsunami sensor, internet obsesses over his dog

This pensive dog upstaged his owner and wasn't even aware of it.

Inventor Jerry Paros posed for a photograph for an article in the publication Nature about his invention — an ultra precise quartz sensor that could contribute to an early-warning system designed to detect shifts in the sea floor that cause tsunamis.

Tsunamis are caused primarily by earthquakes that occur in the seafloor, since rapid shifts in elevation can generate waves that cross oceans in a matter of several hours. In 2011, a massive tsunami hit northern Japan following a magnitude 9.0 earthquake off the coast, resulting in the meltdown of nuclear reactors at the Fukashima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

The article and the photograph were shared on Nature's Twitter page.

Meet the man hoping to transform the way we gather data from the seafloor to detect the next big earthquake: https://t.co/GmICfBMSDR pic.twitter.com/zvRlwpyADX — Nature News&Comment (@NatureNews) June 21, 2017

While many found the article interesting, most people were busy obsessing over Paros' photobombing canine companion.

Yeah that's interesting and all but can we talk about the DOG ON THE DESK! — Weird Science News (@GCweirdscience) June 22, 2017

the dog looks philosophical. the dog must think about how to save this world from natural disasters. great dog. — SaveSouthKorea (@SaveSouthKorea) June 21, 2017

PLEASE PROVIDE DOG NAME. And, is he a good boy? — Bepps, The (@l_____88_____l) June 21, 2017

Wow look at the picture on the desk! pic.twitter.com/GS8cIHYvRx — Sojiro (@The_clark_Side) June 21, 2017

No doubt @Paroscientific #earthquake research important. But am mostly obsessed by doggo looking out the window in the pic #dogsoftwitter https://t.co/i3DJAU6D5F — Amanda Cronkhite (@abcronkhite) June 21, 2017

Please can we talk about this man's dog — Stefan (@StefanRautnbach) June 21, 2017

Ok but interview that dog. — Ashley (@ashcech) June 21, 2017

Not one word in this article about the man's dog. 😒 — ♥️ (@LoveRunandPray) June 21, 2017

Dog is studying squirrels behavior and how subtle changes in behavior predict seismic activity. — Luminous Numinous (@LuminousNumino1) June 22, 2017

Twitter has spoken. We need to know more about that doggo.

