Man injures fingers when gun cartridge explodes in Wilton

Jun. 18—WILTON — A member of the Wilton Fish and Game Club injured fingers on both hands Monday when a cartridge in his Taurus revolver exploded at the club headquarters at 256 U.S. Route 2, police Chief Ethan Kyes said.

The man, described as in his early 60s, was not named because it was a medical incident, the chief said.

The index finger on his right hand was partially detached and fingers on both hands had moderate damage, Kyes said.

He was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington where LifeFlight of Maine flew him to another hospital.

Kyes and Officer Keith Massey responded to the call reported about 2 p.m., along with the Fire Rescue Department.

There will be no charges, Kyes said.

Copy the Story Link

Kayaker rescued after breaking leg on Kennebago River in Rangeley

Wilton residents approve firetruck purchase for East Dixfield department