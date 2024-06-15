Man injured in Yates County hit-and-run, authorities look for suspect

ITALY, N.Y. (WETM) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a truck that left the scene of a crash that left one man injured in Yates County.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, a truck and a motorcycle crashed in the Town of Italy near the Ontario County line at about 11 p.m. on Friday, June 14. Authorities say that the motorcycle was traveling north on Italy Valley Road when a truck traveling south crossed the center line and hit the motorcycle head-on. The 30-year-old motorcyclist suffered a shoulder injury and various lacerations during the crash.

The sheriff’s office says that the truck fled the scene of the crash and was last seen heading south towards Naples. The truck is believed to be a white 2015 to 2019 GMC Sierra 3500 1-ton dually with damage to its front end.

Anyone who has information about the truck or its driver is asked to call the Yates County Sheriff’s Office at 315-536-4438. Tips can also be submitted through the sheriff’s office’s app.

